UNL offers incentives for vaccinated staff and students

Jun 24, 2021 @ 6:57am
Story from 10/11 News.  The University of Nebraska Lincoln is going to offer incentives for those who are vaccinated against the Covid 19 virus.  Students, staff, and faculty who can provide proof of getting the vaccine could win the following.

Students could win A year of free tuition, a smartwatch, meal plan credits, Husker gear, and more.

Staff and Faculty could win a year of free parking, a trip to Ireland to watch the Husker football team, and others.

For more on this story click here.

