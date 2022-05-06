‘UpDating’ Is The New Interactive Dating Show
WME has signed UpDating, the blindfolded comedy and dating show in New York City, and its creators for representation in all areas.
The interactive show, co-created and co-hosted by comedians Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman, brings together single, blindfolded contestants to go on dates in front of live and online audiences. Depending on how the evening goes between the couple on the stage, audience members can also request to get onstage and shoot their shot.
Would you do a first date in front of a live audience in an attempt to find love?