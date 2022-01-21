UPS Driver’s Nice Gesture Gets Him More Than He Could Imagine

      Breaking News
Jan 21, 2022

A part-time UPS Driver named Dallen Harrell decided to do the unthinkable.  As Dallen was dropping off packages for UPS, he left a sweet message on a ring cam for a new mom Jess Kitchel.  His message said: “If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house, who had the…I forget the name on the bird… I hope all is going well with your newborn,”I had a child around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless; Happy Holidays.”

Little did Dallen know that his kind words would impact him in such a grand fashion.   The New mom Jess took to Instagram to find out more about this UPS worker.  She had also found out that Dallen did not have a baby shower for his new arrival.  Turns out his entire registry was purchased and he was even promoted by UPS.

Get more on this story Here.

 

 

 

