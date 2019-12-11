Vegan Influencer Tries a Meat Diet, Feels Happier and Healthier
Alyse Parker, formerly vegan influencer who has over 200,000 Instagram followers and over 700,000 YouTube subscribers, explained in a post that she decided to try the Carnivore Diet after hearing about all of the health benefits from friends. Parker explained, “I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again.” People on the Carnivore Diet only allow themselves to eat meat and animal products, like eggs and dairy. “I swallowed my pride and decided I’d give it a shot,” she continued. “Full-on carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years.” On YouTube, where she elaborated on her experience, many fans reacted negatively, with one simply commenting, “This is so disappointing.” It’s unclear if Parker plans to stick with the Carnivore Diet, but it appears so.