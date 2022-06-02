Verdict in The Depp & Heard case
If you have been following the Amber Heard Johnny Depp trial we finally have a verdict. Heard was found liable for defaming Johnny Depp in an op-ed published in the Washington Post, and Depp was found liable for a statement his attorney made to the Daily Mail calling her claims a hoax, a jury decided Wednesday. Jurors awarded Depp a total of $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million.
It breaks down to $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge said state law caps punitive damages at $350,000. That means Depp’s award would total $10.35 million.
Money wasn’t the goal…it was to restore his reputation. Depp said in a statement “the jury gave me my life back.”