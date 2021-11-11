Veteran’s Day 2021 Freebies
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day
We are so grateful for our military men and women – current and retired. Veteran’s Day gives us all an excuse to thank them for their service. Here are just a few places that are saying “thanks” through freebies. You can find an entire list at military.com
Applebee’s: Get a free meal from a special menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. Dine-in or takeout.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu. Dine-in only.
Cicis Pizza: Free buffet. Dine-in only.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich. In-store or online using code VETFREE.
Dunkin’: Get a free doughnut, no purchase necessary. In-store only.
Famous Dave’s: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side. Available for dine-in or to-go. Use code VETERAN when ordering online.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. Can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only.
Krispy Kreme: Free small coffee and doughnut. Dine-in or drive-thru.
Little Caesars Pizza: Get a free lunch combo (4-inch deep dish pizza and drink) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Olive Garden: Free entree from a special menu.
Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger and steak fries for veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members. Redeemable Nov. 1-Nov. 14. To-go or dine-in.
Scooter’s Coffee: Free drink of any size, hot, iced or blended.
Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.
Taco John’s: Free small beef taco combo meal when ordering through the Taco John’s app using code “VETERAN.”
Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Drive-thru or in-store.