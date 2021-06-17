Victoria’s Secret announces the End of Angel
Victoria’s Secret is redefining the term ‘sexy’ by discontinuing the ‘Angels’. The Supermodels will be replaced by powerful female icons such as Megan Rapinoe, Eileen Gu, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Victoria’s Secret Chief Executive states, “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want. I’ve known that we needed to change this brand for a long time, we just haven’t had the control of the company to be able to do it.” Who would make a great female icon for this campaign? Who would you like to see represented?