Vinyl is Officially BACK

The music industry is feeling the crunch of the growing demand for vinyl records since the pandemic.
According to experts of physical formats, the pressing plants usually produce about 160 million vinyl albums a year, the current demand is double that, somewhere between 320 to 400 million units.
If manufacturers were able to keep up with the current demand, sales of vinyl albums would surpass the peak of 334 million set in 1978.
The spike in demand came in July 2020 as many were locked down at home and spent their disposable income on turntables and vinyl albums in lieu of concert tickets.