Viral TikToker Plans to Give Back After Gorilla Glue Scare
The Louisiana woman who went viral on TikTok for using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray is looking to give back.
Tessica Brown wants to use funds raised from the GoFundMe that helped free her hair from the glue to help others out.
Brown has raised more than $23,000, but told TMZ that she plans to use the majority of those funds to donate to the Restore Foundation.
The organization was founded by the man who performed her hair-saving procedure.
Some are criticizing her for donating the money, but wouldn’t you?