Viral Video Changes Owner’s Life
January 12, 2023 9:47AM CST
Keith Lee (@keith_lee125) is a food critic/blogger who recently changed the life of the owner at Frankensons in Las Vegas by posting about his food. The video has been since over 30 million times and helped push thousands of people to Frankensons for their own order.
See the original video and the update from Frankensons owner below…
ORIGINAL VIDEO….
@keith_lee125 Frankensons Pizzeria Taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound – Keith Lee
FRANKENSONS UPDATE VIDEO….
@alan.hrdz Loving the power of social media!! @Keith Lee turned @Frankensons ♬ Inspiring Emotional Piano – Metrow Ar
