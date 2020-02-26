Swear in Virginia… it’ll cost you!
According to the actual law… “Profane swearing” has been illegal in Virginia since 1792…….Back then if you cursed in public the fine was 83 cents. Well last Wednesday, legislators said it was finally time get rid of the anti-swearing law: The Virginia Senate voted to repeal it, as did the House. NOW it awaits the Governor’s signature. If he signs the bill, Virginians will legally be able to curse to their heart’s content starting July 1! But if they do it in public before then…. Break out the check book because it’s going to cost you… $250 per swear word to be exact!