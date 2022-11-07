Volleyball Serve

After a year and a half after her accident, this young lady got her serve back. Zoe Rollins a Colorado volleyball star was partially paralyzed in a car crash. Last month she won Home Coming Queen and now she’s regained sensations to her knees, with some help from a parent, she managed to stand up at a volleyball game and serve a ball over the net.

A year & a half ago Zoe was in a rollover accident that ejected her from the car. She suffered a major spinal cord injury, that resulted in her needing a wheelchair.

This is her 1st over the net serve since the accident.

Look at that crowd & teammates!!! pic.twitter.com/rPX5l2ADEc

