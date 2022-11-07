Volleyball Serve

106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

November 7, 2022 5:50AM CST
After a year and a half after her accident, this young lady got her serve back.   Zoe Rollins a Colorado volleyball star was partially paralyzed in a car crash.  Last month she won Home Coming Queen and now she’s regained sensations to her knees, with some help from a parent, she managed to stand up at a volleyball game and serve a ball over the net.

 

