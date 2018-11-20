Wait, how do YOU pronounce blink 182?!

This is hilarious. Some guy Tweeted this:

The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but… — Karmitzvah (@IanKarmel) November 19, 2018



And ALL the British internet users started saying they were RIGHT and us Americans have been pronouncing the one eighty two incorrectly! Even James Corden…

Don’t start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America calls them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here. https://t.co/zm2Gpb6xtT — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 19, 2018



And then Mark Hoppus himself chimed in….

Thank you James. Some say one eighty two. Some say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we’ve lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case. https://t.co/d3Gi2Ezmhu — stuffing and marked potatoes 🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) November 19, 2018



lol.

I’m gonna stick to blink ONE EIGHTY TWO. How about you?