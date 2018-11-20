Wait, how do YOU pronounce blink 182?!

This is hilarious. Some guy Tweeted this:


And ALL the British internet users started saying they were RIGHT and us Americans have been pronouncing the one eighty two incorrectly! Even James Corden…


And then Mark Hoppus himself chimed in….


lol.

I’m gonna stick to blink ONE EIGHTY TWO. How about you?

