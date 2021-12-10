Waitress Says She Was Fired After Getting $4,400 Tip
An Arkansas waitress says she was fired from her job after receiving a $4,400 tip.
Ryan Brandt and another waitress were serving a 44-person party at the Oven and Tap restaurant in Bentonville. Afterwards, each guest left a $100 tip – for a total of $4,400 for the two servers.
But Brandt says the restaurant asked her to pool her tip money – which would have left her with just 20%. When she refused, the party requested a refund and gave Brandt the cash outside the restaurant.
Now Brandt says she was fired, allegedly for violating restaurant policy by telling guests about the tip-splitting.
The restaurant has not addressed details the firing publicly.