WATCH DC Super Pets Trailer – Keanu Reeves Is Batman
We can now add the infamous Keanu Reeves to the roster of actors to portray Batman; and its about time.
The newest DC Comics animated feature film DC League of Super-Pets, releasing on May 20th, has a fresh teaser for the movie featuring what looks like the first meeting between Reeves’ Batman and Ace, the dog voiced by Kevin Hart. Warner Bros. previously confirmed that Reeves would be lending his voice to the movie, this is the first time they’ve confirmed he’ll be voicing Batman. You can watch the new teaser for DC League of Super-Pets below.
Not only can we hear Reeves as the bat & Hart as the dog, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna are on the cast as well.
Reeves will actually be the 4th person to play Batman on the big screen this year. The Batman introduces Robert Pattinson in the role. Ben Affleck will reprise his Batman from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League for The Flash. The Flash movie also brings back Michael Keaton as Batman, having played the role in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. Keaton will also be Batman in the upcoming HBO Max Batgirl movie.
DC League of Super-Pets is set to release on May 20th. The Batman is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming 2022 DC Comics movies include The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.