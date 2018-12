An 18-year-old Kansas girl named Madison Taliaferro was born with cystic fibrosis. Six years ago she had a double lung transplant . . . but now she needs another one.

But she’s a big fan of musicals and loves singing, so the nurses at her hospital in St. Louis surprised her by getting JASON MRAZ to show up and serenade her. He did “I’m Yours“ and “Have It All“.

