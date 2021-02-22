Watch Justin Bieber FREAK over his new Rolls-Royce
This week, Justin Bieber got a first-hand look at his new custom Rolls-Royce that has been three years in the making.
And the reveal brought him to tears.
In a clip on West Cost Custom’s Instagram page and on YouTube, Justin is clearly in awe and shocked when he sees the futuristic ride.
At one point, you can hear him say, “Oh my goodness,” and throughout the video, he is clearly in love with the car.
The rumored price tag for the new ride is $330K. YEESH.