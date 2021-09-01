Watch The Trailer For The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Documentary “The Show”
This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show featured The Weeknd, and of course a lot of planning was involved and maybe just a bit more so due to the pandemic restrictions.
A new documentary titled, “The Show”, is scheduled to premier on September 24th on Showtime and will give viewers an insight to what all went into planning The Weeknd’s 12 minute performance.
The Weeknd said, ” This documentary is a unique glimpse into the passion, work and cinematic mindset that went into the creation of the show”.