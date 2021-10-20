      Weather Alert

We know the name of the new baby Giraffe

Oct 20, 2021 @ 7:45am
Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya

In August, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed the birth of a healthy baby giraffe.  The herd has now grown to 10 with the addition of Arthur.

 

