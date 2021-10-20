We know the name of the new baby Giraffe

In August, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed the birth of a healthy baby giraffe. The herd has now grown to 10 with the addition of Arthur.
To read more click here.
The naming privileges were auctioned off in September at the zoo’s annual Zoofari Fundraiser and were announced Tuesday. https://t.co/OmmHjXf4Vk
— WOWT 6 News (@WOWT6News) October 19, 2021
The naming privileges were auctioned off in September at the zoo’s annual Zoofari Fundraiser and were announced Tuesday. https://t.co/OmmHjXf4Vk
— WOWT 6 News (@WOWT6News) October 19, 2021