You were tricked…This is one of those times where it’s OK to be mad. You just have to respect the hustle.

It turns out JUSTIN BIEBER did NOT eat a burrito sideways. That was an IMPOSTER.

The whole thing was concocted by the guys at a YouTube channel called Yes Theory, just to see if they could make it go viral. Obviously, it worked.

(Here’s a video on how they did it. Careful! It’s got bleeped profanity, and some of the F-bombs aren’t bleeped all that well.)