Weatherman Accidentally Delivers Newscast With Facebook Filters
Facebook Live blooper
When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter. Poor Justin Hinton. 🤣More on this story: http://bit.ly/2PexYkKPosted by WLOS ABC 13 on Thursday, February 20, 2020
I really didn’t think this would make me laugh as much as it did.
Justin Hinton, a reporter in North Carolina, went on FB Live to deliver updates about one of the largest snowfalls this season.
He had no idea that he left the Facebook filters on, leaving the audience with the most entertaining weather report of the winter.
He’s since taken a look at the video and had a laugh with his co-workers; Justin says it’s good not to take yourself too seriously and have fun with your job.