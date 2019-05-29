Weatherman Snaps When People Complain About His Tornado Coverage

It’s been days since we’ve seen video of a weather reporter lecture his audience for complaining about his live tornado coverage.

This time it was Jamie Simpson of FOX-45 in Dayton, Ohio, and he interrupted “The Bachelorette” on Monday to give an “emergency tornado warning.” When people hit up social media telling him to go back to the show . . . he lost it.

He reminded them that it’s a dangerous situation and said he was sick and tired of people complaining. The more he talked the madder he got until he finally said, quote, “I’m done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic.”