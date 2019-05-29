Weatherman Snaps When People Complain About His Tornado Coverage

It’s been days since we’ve seen video of a weather reporter lecture his audience for complaining about his live tornado coverage.
This time it was Jamie Simpson of FOX-45 in Dayton, Ohio, and he interrupted “The Bachelorette” on Monday to give an “emergency tornado warning.” When people hit up social media telling him to go back to the show . . . he lost it.
He reminded them that it’s a dangerous situation and said he was sick and tired of people complaining. The more he talked the madder he got until he finally said, quote, “I’m done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic.”
WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network’s decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage
“I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic” pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019