Wedding Guest Wears White To Wedding

Mar 21, 2022 @ 6:47am
A woman went viral after revealing that a wedding guest wore a white gown to her sister’s wedding.  The original video posted by @imlostplsfindme has since been deleted but Kimberly Floyd, @livelovekimmy, stitched the video so we can still see it.

One of the unsaid rules of being a polite wedding guest is making sure not to upstage or upset the bride, whether that includes acting appropriately or avoiding wearing a white gown.

“This cruella [sic] attention seeker wore a white gown with a train that’s right now pinned up to my sister’s wedding,” the on-screen text read.  What do YOU think?

