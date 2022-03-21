Wedding Guest Wears White To Wedding
Excitable bride in armchair, cheering
A woman went viral after revealing that a wedding guest wore a white gown to her sister’s wedding. The original video posted by @imlostplsfindme has since been deleted but Kimberly Floyd, @livelovekimmy, stitched the video so we can still see it.
One of the unsaid rules of being a polite wedding guest is making sure not to upstage or upset the bride, whether that includes acting appropriately or avoiding wearing a white gown.
“This cruella [sic] attention seeker wore a white gown with a train that’s right now pinned up to my sister’s wedding,” the on-screen text read. What do YOU think?