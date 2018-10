Having food allergies myself now as an adult, I know sometimes it can be hard to be able to have treats out and about so I can’t imagine how children must feel on Halloween that have allergies! Super scary for the parents too. I know I will be taking part in the Teal Pumpkin Project from this year on out. Find out more by clicking the link below!

-Megan

https://www.foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project