What Jennifer Aniston does when she is Stressed out
UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston did an interview recently and said she eats just one chip when she feels stressed. She said, “A chip,” she said. “Crunch, crunch, crunch.” The interviewer was as shocked as social media was by just being satisfied by just one chip. Jennifer said, “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying.” What are your favorite snacks to eat when you are stressed? Do you go for the cookies or the chips? Can you be disciplined enough to just eat one?