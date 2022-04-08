      Weather Alert

What To Do When Your Lunches Get Stolen At Work

Apr 8, 2022 @ 6:34am
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It has been the biggest and weirdest thing to happen to people at work – people getting their lunches stolen.  Who goes into the fridge and helps themselves to other people’s food?  It kept happen to this guy so he came up with a genius way to catch who was doing it – it was the LAST person he would think too!

@the_professional9 #fyp #worklife #work #manager #viral ♬ original sound – The_Professional

