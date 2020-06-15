What Type Of Lover Are You?
A new Buzzfeed quiz is helping people determine what type of lover they are.
Depending on your answers you’ll be labeled either:
1. Eros which puts an emphasis on beauty and sensuality,
2. Storge, someone who takes things slowly and insists on friendship before getting hot and heavy in a relationship.
3. Mania is someone who relies on elation and depression or ups and downs and puts too much emotional dependence on their partners.
4. An Agape lover is a selfless and unconditional lover who often tries to fix people.
5. The Pragmatic lover looks for compatibility in a lover and is concerned if your partner can provide for you and you for them.
6. The Ludus types look for excitement in their relationship and if it lacks that, then they’re out.