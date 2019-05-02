What you missed at the “Billboard Music Awards” last night

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion”, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

DRAKE won 12 trophies at the “Billboard Music Awards” last night, to bring his total to 27. That’s the most of any artist in history. Meanwhile, MADONNA performed with holograms of herself, and HALSEY did a sexy dance routine with another woman.

As expected, MADONNA brought out several holograms of herself for her performance of “Medellin” with Latin artist MALUMA.

HALSEY’S performance of “Without Me” was a highly sexualized dance routine with another woman . . . with both of them wearing skimpy outfits. The song is about a relationship gone south, and you really felt that in the dance.

TAYLOR SWIFT and BRENDAN URIE started the show with “Me!“, although some people accused her of ripping off Beyoncé by including a drumline.

Other hot performances of the night included the JONAS BROTHERS and MARIAH CAREY, who won the Icon Award.

PAULA ABDUL closed the show with a medley of her hits. It was high energy and the dancing was great, but it was RIDICULOUSLY obvious that she wasn’t singing.

But all of that was offset by the return of MC SKAT KAT during “Opposites Attract”.

(Skip ahead to the 2:55 mark for that.)

As for the winners, it was all about DRAKE. He took home 12 trophies, bringing his total to 27. He now has more Billboard Music Awards than any other artist in history. CARDI B won six, and MAROON 5 took home four.

Drake’s awards included Top Artist . . . for which he thanked his MOM.

When he won Top Male Artist, he talked about the “unfortunate series of losses” in the music industry recently. And when he won Top Billboard 200 Album, he congratulated Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones” for, quote, “Putting in that work last week.”

Speaking of acceptance speeches, IMAGINE DRAGONS used their time after winning Top Rock Artist to speak out against conversion therapy.

(Check out the complete winners’ list here. And you’ll find some videos from the show on NBC’s YouTube page.)