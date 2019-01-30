What’s Coming and Going to Netflix in February

Each month Netflix has something new in store for us and obviously, February is no different. There are a ton of new Netflix Originals on the way as well as some old favorites that are making their debut on the streaming service. First, there is Velvet Buzzsaw, a new Netflix Original Film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. He plays an art critic named Morf who ends up being tormented by a dead artist who inexplicably inhabits all of his paintings. Netflix will also be releasing the first season of new series Russian Doll which was co-created by Amy Poehler. Don’t let Amy’s name fool you as this seeks to explore the darker and uncomfortable to watch side of women.
For Rhythm and Urban stations ONLY: Toward the end of the month, Netflix will be making available Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie. If you missed the premiere of this limited series on USA, here is your chance to catch up.
Some classics that you know (and possibly never get old) are coming as well. Here is the full list.
FULL LIST OF WHAT’S ARRIVING
February 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre bruja
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
February 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)
February 3
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
February 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
February 6
The Soloist
February 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living
February 9
The Break: Season 2
February 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)
February 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women
February 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
February 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan
February 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
February 21
The Drug King
February 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms
February 25
Dolphin Tale 2
February 26
Our Idiot Brother
February 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
FULL LIST OF WHAT’S LEAVING
February 1
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
Children of Men
Clerks
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Woman in Gold
February 2
Cabin Fever
February 3
Sing
February 19
Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
February 20
Piranha