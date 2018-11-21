What’s the best FRIENDS Thanksgiving episode?

UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say when you think of Thanksgiving as far as pop culture goes… you think of iconic FRIENDS episodes! (And maybe Adam Sandler’s Thanksgiving Song… but that’s for another blog 😉

But which is the BEST?! Here’s my humble opinion:

5. The One With All The Potatoes

Seeing Monica in a tizzy is some of the best Monica out there. We ALL feel like this Monica at times!! (I’m a Monica, in case you can’t tell…)

4. The One Where Brad Pitt Hates (then wife) Jennifer Aniston/Rachel

Ahhhhhh the days when Brad and Jen were still together, and Brad Pitt was ALWAYS the sexiest man alive… I miss it! But the idea of ANYONE hating Rachel, let along smoking hot Brad Pitt, is a home run in the humor department. #SimplerTimes

3. The One Where Rachel’s English Trifle Tastes Like Feet

This is some of Rachel AND Ross’s best delivery of their punchlines. I just love how Jennifer Aniston says “ladyfingers” so cute and confidently. GREAT episode.

2. The One With The Football Game

Early FRIENDS is best FRIENDS, if you ask me. SO, this football/smack talking/fetus Rachel will always be a clip I can watch year-round, not just on Thanksgiving!

1. The One Where Monica Puts The Turkey On Her Head

This is TECHNICALLY a flashback episode, so it has snippits of OTHER great Thanksgiving clips… which is kinda cheating. BUT, a raw turkey on Monica’s little dancing body?! AND Chandler says he loves her?!!?!? Can’t beat it, folks.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

-Lindsey