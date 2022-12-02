When is the Mandalorian Returning?

Here’s When The Mandalorian Is Coming Back Star Wars fans went crazy when they found out that a release date for season three of The Mandalorian had been released. Today Disney let fans know that season three of the series would premiere on March 1. The second season, which aired two years ago, ended with Grogu leaving with Luke Skywalker to start his Jedi training. What would you like to see happen in season three?

