When to Take a Pee Break and Other “Avengers” Quick Hits

1. Since “Avengers: Endgame” is three hours long, people are seriously stressing over whether or not they can sit through it without taking a pee break. Well, one website is offering a guide to the best times to sneak out for a tinkle. (Full Story)

2. Remember when people thought BRIE LARSON wasn’t getting along with CHRIS HEMSWORTH? Well, now there’s an interview where it looks like there’s tension between her and JEREMY RENNER.

3. Not surprisingly, “Avengers” is already online. (Full Story)

4. Check out the Avengers with the Photoshopped faces of actors who ALMOST played them. (Full Story)

5. “Endgame” has already broken the record for biggest box office opening of all time in China. (Full Story)

6. Here’s a list of the 23 Avengers, ranked by how much they’ve actually AVENGED. (Full Story)

The Top 5 are: Thor, Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch. The rabbit came in last.