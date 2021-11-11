When your partner pretends to not watch your shows A youth group, teenage boys and girls together, watching a large flat screen TV, streaming TV programs. They are friends in s social gathering. It’s amazing how a significant other can say they are not invested in your shows. When they clearly watch like this video below. @elysemyersIs he watching? Absolutely not. #parody #thebachelorette @bachelornationabc #bachnation #hulucrew♬ Comical and a little silly carefree music(831995) – Etsuo Kawasaki TAGS funny Jenn & JDub Show TV Shows Watch