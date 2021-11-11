      Weather Alert

When your partner pretends to not watch your shows

A youth group, teenage boys and girls together, watching a large flat screen TV, streaming TV programs. They are friends in s social gathering.

It’s amazing how a significant other can say they are not invested in your shows.   When they clearly watch like this video below.

@elysemyersIs he watching? Absolutely not. #parody #thebachelorette @bachelornationabc #bachnation #hulucrew♬ Comical and a little silly carefree music(831995) – Etsuo Kawasaki

TAGS
funny Jenn & JDub Show TV Shows Watch
