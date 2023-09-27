Where Did The Employees Go?
September 27, 2023 10:31AM CDT
A group of customers in a Chattanooga Dollar Tree, didn’t prepare themselves to have to work when they went shopping, but that is exactly what happened. Mama Mel was able to capture the incident and even recorded a customer figuring out how to work the cash register and get people on their “merry way”. What would you have done?
@misslate004 No workers in this store! Customer figures out how to run register!! You cant make this stuff up🤦🏼♀️😂😂#noworkers #storefullofcustomers #employeefoundsickinbathroom #neveradullmoment #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Mama Mel
