Where Is Britney Spears??

December 8, 2022 7:11AM CST
The internet sleuths are on a mission to find out where Britney is.  People have taken her videos and believe that she has not recorded a new one in over a year.  All the videos that we see on her Instagram are actually her doppelgangers.  What do you think?

