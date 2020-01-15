Whitney Houston and Biggie inducted into Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Of COURSE Whitney! And you GO, B.I.G! Some people take the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame very seriously… others couldn’t care less. But it’s interesting to note that Pat Benatar and Dave Matthews Band were also eligible this year, and were passed on. Snubbed, you think?
Read more about the 6 inductees (Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex) HERE.
Who do you think deserves to be in the HOF?