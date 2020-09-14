Who has the BEST BURGER in Nebraska?
Cork, Ireland
A gambling website is offering $500 to a winning person who is willing to serve as their “professional cheeseburger tester.”
BonusFinder.com, based in Amsterdam, will task the taster with finding the best cheeseburger in the United States by grading burgers on a variety of criteria including patty texture, patty seasoning, bun softness, bun taste, complexity of flavors used, relish and/or sauce taste, cheese flavor and creaminess, value for money and quality of the ingredients.
The winner will then receive the $500 payment, as well as additional funds for travel and to purchase the cheeseburgers that the applicant is instructed to taste and review.
The company said the randomly selected winner will be announced October 9th. The taster’s reviews will then be published on the BonusFinder website. The company’s Canadian site, BonusFinder.ca, is offering a similar position there to find Canada’s top cheeseburger.
Uhm…SIGN ME UP PLEASE!