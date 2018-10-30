Who said cats can’t be models?

I’m not really into the whole fashion show thing…I’m just not. But if this continues to happen then I might need to give it a try. At the Esmond International Fashion Show, the coolest cat in the world totally crashed the scene! Out of nowhere a cat gets up onto the stage and starts doing the usual cat things like cleaning itself and playing with the model’s dresses as they walk by, which props to them for walking by as if there isn’t a cat laying in front of their feet. If that wasn’t good enough, the cat then walks down the runway like the cat is a frickin model! Perfect form and everything! I LOVE IT!!!! Check out the video below!