Why Harry Styles Wasn’t Cast As Prince Eric In ‘The Little Mermaid’

Fans are finally learning why Harry Styles was not cast in the latest version of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

After five-time Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey landed the lead role, all eyes turned towards Prince Eric, which was looking like it was going to go to another music icon, Harry Styles.

Director Rob Marshall confirms for EW’s Little Mermaid cover story that he did, in fact, meet with the “As It Was” singer and explains why that casting ultimately didn’t happen. “We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy,” Marshall says of Styles, 29.

“But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.” Styles ended up starring in two movies in 2022: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, and ‘My Policeman’ with David Dawson and Emma Corrin.

Are you a Disney fan? If so, what film is your favorite?