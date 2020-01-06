Why Jason Momoa won the Golden Globes without winning a Golden Globe
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Jason Momoa attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California sponsored by HBO (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
He wore a TANK TOP in the crowd at the Golden Globes… In the same room as Robert DeNiro, Carol Burnett, and Helen Mirren…. Is this HILARIOUS to anyone else?! God bless you Jason Momoa. You do you.
I mean I loved the velvet suit, but I love those arms more.
(It’s unclear to me if HE was hot or his wifey Lisa Bonet was cold… since she’s wearing his jacket…doesn’t matter, just grateful)