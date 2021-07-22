Why Megan Fox Got Sober

Megan Fox is opening up about the moment that made her quit drinking.
She shared that she got sober after the 2009 Golden Globes.
She talked about all the champagne available and said,
“I went through multiple glasses of that. I was belligerent and said a bunch of s–t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why but I know that I did. You can look that up.”
She then said, “Now I don’t drink, and this is why.”
