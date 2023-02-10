Why Rihanna Won’t Get Paid For the Apple Music Halftime Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

It’s a good thing Rihanna is pressed for cash because she will not be getting paid for her halftime performance. While Rihanna boast a $1.4 billion fortune, the big game gives artists something that money can’t buy. Exposure. The halftime performance is expected to have 192 million viewers. According to Billboard, Lady Gaga’s album and song sales surged 1000% when she hit the stage in 2017. Jennifer Lopez received 2.3 million new social media followers after she and Shakira headlined in 2020. The Weeknd and Dr. Dre spent $7 million on their halftime performances, however Apple Music and the NFL are footing the bill for Riri’s big return to music.

How do you think the halftime performance will affect Rihanna? Do you think she will announced a new album or tour following her performance?