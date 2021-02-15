Wife Gifts Husband Photos of Other Women He “Liked”
Angry woman looking at cellphone
A TikToker is now being branded “The Queen of Petty” after she documented the gift she got her husband for Valentine’s Day.
The TikToker, Gloria, printed out photos of other women her husband “liked” on social media.
“I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he’s been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it!,” she posted.
While many praised her gift idea and thought it was hilarious, others were not so keen on the gift. One commenter said, “Suddenly I am glad I’m single.”