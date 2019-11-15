Wild Italian Boars Find, Destroy $22,000 Worth of Cocaine
Italian authorities believe wild boars have sniffed out about $22,000 worth of cocaine buried in the woods in Tuscany. Local police learned of the incident after tapping the phone lines of a suspected drug-trafficking group, who revealed the unfortunate blunder during one of their calls. The powder had apparently been stored in jars and tucked into waterproof packages. Allegedly, a boar had stomped the earth where the jars had been buried, which caused the containers to burst, scattering the drug across the forest floor. The drug dealers — one Italian and three Albanians — have been arrested and face charges for drug trafficking. Meanwhile, Italy’s environmental leaders have been exploring ways to control Tuscany’s booming boar population, which stands at an estimated one million, suggesting that hunters be allowed to hunt outside the traditional season, and encouraging “the use of bows.”