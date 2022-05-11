Wiley College Grads Get Tuition Paid For
Pretty happy African American graduate student with a diploma certificate
Students graduating from a historically Black college in East Texas were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances, officials said. Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school’s president made the announcement. The college posted a video of the ceremony with the students being told, “You are debt-free. You do not owe the college a penny.”
The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000. How much of your college debt would be wiped if this had happened to you?