Will Smith accidentally ‘farts’ while working out with Miami Dolphins

In a recent viral clip that was released on the internet, Will Smith accidentally farts while working out with the Miami Dolphins.
He is currently filming for his new docuseries, and the camera crew could not hold back laughs after Will accidentally passed gas.
Will Smith apologized and asked, “You have showers in here?”
Will captioned the video with, “training with the Miami Dolphins was going great until that morning coffee snuck up on me.”
