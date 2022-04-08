Will Smith Rumored To Be Going To Rehab
Amid the public scrutiny following the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock that took place at the Oscars more than a week ago, rumors are spreading that Smith has decided to admit himself into rehab.
Smith has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the incident, and it is suspected that he will be seeking ways to rehabilitate his image. So far, the actor’s camp has not confirmed nor denied whether or not Smith has checked into a facility.
“The impact of the backlash has hit Will hard, so he will be getting help on dealing with stress. This is unquestionably the battle of his career,” a source told The Sun. “It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous and he will be doing a lot of soul searching and working out how he can move forward. He hopes the conversation will move on so he can come back and salvage his reputation and career.” Read the full story HERE.