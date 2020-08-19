Willy Wonka’s Dream Accident
Willy Wonka would have been SO PROUD.
The Swiss town of Olten was covered in choco-snow caused by a malfunction at the local chocolate factory
Officials at the Lindt Truffles plant say the ventilation system misfired; and combined with strong winds, sent the loose cocoa powder flying over the city.
The company has offered to clean it up, but no one has taken them up on the offer.
I think I can guess why.
By the way, Olten Switzerland is GORGEOUS. Check out a picture below: