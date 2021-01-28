Win Autographed Chromatica Cookies From Lady Gaga
Not too long ago Oreo announced a cookie partnership with the Queen of the Monsters Lady Gaga. The sweet treat is a pink cookie with green filling. Now Gaga and the cookie company have upped their game to a Virtual Scavenger Hunt. Fans have an opportunity to win a package of autographed Oreo Chromatica cookies by Gaga herself. Check out Oreo’s Twitter feed for announcing clues and you’ll have 24 hours to gather the clues to figure out the riddles to win a signed package of cookies.