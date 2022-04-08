Wiz Khalifa Responds to Gillie Da Kid Criticizing His Workouts
Wiz Khalifa recently posted a video of his workout, and Gillie Da Kid started making fun of Wiz’s attire.
Gilie said,
“Wiz Khalifa, man. I love you brother. You a legend, man. It’s Pennsylvania, baby. Philly to Pittsburgh, but I had to unfollow ’em today, man. Every time I come on my page, man. You in ya draw, man. You giving up strap and ball action, man. Every day, man? I can’t do eight balls in the corner pocket when I wake up, man. So, I had to unfollow you, playa. But I love you, though.”
Wiz responded with a now-deleted post saying, “Not responsible for your childhood trauma.”
Gillie responded, “Childhood drama man put ur shorts on wiz.”